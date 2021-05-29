When Hurricane Hanna destroyed the beloved Indianola Fishing Marina last fall, the Hanselkas did what they’ve done in seasons past — got to work.
Unlike Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Claudette or Tropical Storm Bill, all of which left the marina in need of repairs, Hanna called for a total rebuild.
Brenda Hanselka, who owns the marina with her husband Don, said she has gotten used to the vulnerability of the building.
“The first year I freaked out, but once we learned to watch the hurricane and where it is going, we knew that when it is a 3-foot storm surge then it is at our backdoor,” she said. “When it is a 4- or 5-foot, like Hurricane Hanna was, then a lot of water gets in. Sometimes you don’t have time to take everything out, so you just take out the nonreplaceables.”
Everything in the store is mobile and raised up to accommodate small storms, so that they can decide whether to move items or raise them up higher than the forecasted flooding, she said.
“We watch what the storm surge is going to be, how it is going to affect the items in the building, but other than that, if water comes in, it drains through holes in the building when it goes out,” she said. “We just Clorox it all down and put everything back.”
More community members could find themselves having to develop similar routines in the future.
A recently published report that shows projected sea level rise for the middle Texas coast is higher than the global average and will lead to more severe storm surge during hurricanes.
The National Wildlife Federation’s Texas Coast and Water Program analysis provides an up-close look at the local threats of climate change, illustrating what the middle Texas coast could look like 120 years from now.
As sea level rise causes more inundation of coastal areas and storm surge flooding will become more severe during hurricanes, according to the study.
Areas in the current storm surge zone for a Category 2 hurricane will experience a significant increase in the severity of flooding in the intermediate low sea level rise scenario of 3 feet. Depending on where a hurricane makes landfall, new areas will also become vulnerable to storm surge from a Category 2 hurricane.
The Guadalupe Delta and Good Island State Park, for instance, are not susceptible to flooding if a Category 2 storm hits Matagorda Island but would face heavy flooding if one were to hit the area in the future, according to the study.
Additionally, rising sea levels will lead to more frequent high-tide flooding.
Since 2000, the closest flood gauge, in Rockport, has shown an increase in high-tide flooding days from one to seven annually. Annual high-tide flood days are projected to increase to 60-160 days by mid-century, according to the report.
The projections illustrate the direct risks to residents and ecologically significant habitats in the region that support an array of wildlife and the local economy, but they aren’t static.
“These are probabilistic estimates, but it depends on what the trajectories are and the emissions scenarios,” said Arsum Pathak, lead author of the study. “What actions and planning measures we’re taking could change the trajectory or lessen the impacts as we move into the future.”
Amanda Fuller, director of the Texas Coast Water Program and co-author of the report, said they decided to study climate change impacts to the middle Texas coast because the region appeared to be getting less attention than the upper Texas coast in research and mitigation investments, yet has equal opportunity to apply for mitigation and restoration funding.
The goal is to provided a base-level understanding of the threats and vulnerabilities, so that local leaders can make strategic decisions when competing for funding. One of the Texas Water Program’s main missions is to ensure that the ecosystem is prioritized in all of the opportunities, Fuller said.
“Yes, this is kind of an end-of-century look, but it is really urgent because there are so many opportunities to go for funding right now,” she said. “State programs, federal programs, settlement funds out of the Deep Water Horizon spill — there is just a world of options.”
Fuller said they are starting discussions with local county judges and plan to engage with more staff in counties and cities throughout the region, such as engineering and planning personal, to relay their findings and aid in the planning process for funding applications.
As residents face the start of hurricane season, Fuller said she hopes people find optimism in the opportunities local officials have to tackle these issues and chip away at the worst case scenarios.
“It is not just about making sure you have bottled water, packing your flashlights and knowing your evacuation routes. That is all really important, but it is also important to know that your local leaders have a really big say in the future of the area you care so much about,” Fuller said. “Literally, there are billions of dollars out there that they can grab at to implement these solutions, so that your kids can enjoy the same fishing spot that you do.”
