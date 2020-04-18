From his tractor, Dwayne Kainer was spraying his cornfield when he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
To his surprise, he found a 70-pound sulcata tortoise sunbathing in a nearby brush area.
The tortoise, Tino, belonged to Jaimy Miller, a nurse who lived across the street from the field. She had spent the past 25 days trying to find him. She celebrated the good news amid a pandemic.
“I’m very surprised because I thought he would be miles and miles away,” Miller said.
Tino escaped last month after lifting a 10-foot gate off it’\s hinges and left their backyard. Jeff Smith, her fiancè, looked everywhere and couldn’t find Tino. The next day, someone sent Jaimy a snapchat of Tino crossing the street and going toward the cornfield.
Jaimy and her family searched a 15-mile radius by her residence in Wood Hi, but Tino had disappeared.
Jaimy thought Tino could be closer to the coast because of how much he walks every day. She thinks she was close to home because of the game fence around the cornfield.
“If he came up to that fence and couldn’t get through it, he would just pace that fence line,” Miller said. “He was probably there the whole time.”
Miller and her fiancè moved to Wood Hi a few months ago and plan to build Tino a pond to lounge in and spruce up the backyard with different plants.
She is just happy that Tino is home safe.
“Everything turned out great,” Miller said.
