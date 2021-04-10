A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected a few miles south of Smiley after midnight Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was detected at 12:49 a.m. at a depth of about 2.5 miles and is estimated to have occurred about 6 miles south of Smiley.
A second, smaller earthquake was detected hours later at 11:07 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.6 at a depth of about 1.5 miles.
According to the Geological Survey, earthquakes typically do not cause damage until their magnitudes rise above 4 or 5.
Jimmy Harless, emergency management coordinator for Gonzales County, said the sheriff’s office did not receive any calls from residents about the earthquake. In the county, earthquakes are rare and occur maybe one every six months or so, he said.
This one, he said, was about average in strength for the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.