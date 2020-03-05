Formosa's Point Comfort facility is the subject of a documentary in the new season of Netflix's "Dirty Money," premiering worldwide Wednesday.
Directed by Margaret Brown, 'Point Comfort' was shot in and around the city for several days, Brown said.
Created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and produced by Jigsaw Productions, "Dirty Money" is a six-part, provocative and controversial documentary series focused on exposing greed, crime and corporate corruption. The first season was nominated for a Critics' Choice Documentary Award.
Netflix has described the 'Point Comfort' episode as a deep dive into one of the world's biggest plastic producers, though it is unclear how balanced the narrative will be.
"This story is a tale of corporate, regulatory, industry and scientific malfeasance," the production company said. "It challenges deeper assumptions taken for granted – that our FDA is there to protect us, that the EPA knows what it's regulating, and that the plastics in our lives are actually making our lives easier."
Production took place before the multi-billion dollar company was brought to trial in Victoria by private citizens, where a federal judge ruled that its Point Comfort facility had violated the Clean Water Act for discharging plastic pellets and powders into nearby waterways, Brown said.
Brown did not want to give too many spoilers, but shots of plastic pellets, the facility and Cox Creek are in the official trailer, as well as Joe Wyatt Jr., a former state representative and U.S. Congressman from Victoria, in what appears to be his home.
Environmental activist Diane Wilson is in the documentary. She has challenged Formosa for years and was a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit, which ended with a $50 million settlement and zero-discharge agreement.
The director was drawn to the project by her interest in plastics, she said.
"I have always been interested in plastic and the place it plays in our lives," Brown said. "We use it for many things (and) depend on it, but what is it? What are the risks of using it?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.