Water samples were taken from the properties of 12 residents who live near Dry Creek, where more than 16,000 gallons of red diesel leaked from a Atlas Oil Company frack tank Sunday.
An investigation and analysis showed that the residents, whose property backs up to the creek, were the only residents directly affected by the spill, according to a news release from the office of Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
The residents were contacted and water samples from their private water wells were sent for analysis, according to the news release.
Nearly 16,436 gallons of a 16,800-gallon frack tank at the Atlas Oil Company facility on Bob White Road in Victoria County seeped into the creek, said Tiffany Young, a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokeswoman.
Tuesday, Zeller said investigators thought the leak could have a significant environmental impact on Dry Creek, the surrounding area and private wells of several residents during an on-site news conference.
But on Wednesday, authorities were confident that the water wells were safe and did not anticipate any other hazards associated with the spill, according to the news release.
The cause of the leak is under investigation. Zeller said Tuesday that a preliminary investigation indicates the leakage was accidental in nature.
Environmental agencies, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will be on-site Wednesday to start assessing recovery needs, officials said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer and Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said the response and recovery is going well, according to the county-issued news release.
“Atlas, the responsible party, is being very cooperative in their response and recovery efforts,” McBrayer said. “They have two hazmat contractors on the scene and have vacuumed a little over 75,000 gallons of liquid from Dry Creek so far.”
Emergency officials are continuing to monitor clean up efforts that started Monday, after TCEQ arrived on scene and determined the spill was more significant than originally indicated.
Young said Tuesday that both Miller Environmental Services and Lone Star HAZMAT Response were on scene.
Castillo said an additional 10 vacuum trucks will be brought in Wednesday to assist in clean up efforts.
Traffic control measures are in place on roadways in the area of the spill and the public should expect traffic delays on Old Goliad Road, officials said. The public should also be aware of heavy equipment activity on the roadway.
This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates as more information becomes available.
