A ruptured line at an oilfield saltwater disposal site caused a spill of flammable liquid in Bloomington on Sunday night.
At 9:03 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the disposal site near the intersection of Key and Jones roads in Bloomington, said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
No fire or explosion occurred at the site, and no one was injured, Fox said.
According to property records, the site is owned by KDM Energy, a Woodlands energy company.
That company could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
After reaching the site, firefighters contacted company representatives, who stopped the leak of saltwater and oil after arriving, Fox said, adding the liquid is flammable under the right conditions.
Fox was unsure how much material was spilled onto the ground.
Although authorities initially reported an explosion at a fracking pipeline there, that information was later determined to be incorrect, Fox said.
Additionally, there was no need to evacuate nearby homes although authorities blocked some streets Sunday night, he said.
Victoria fire officials are unsure what caused the leak. An investigation would likely be handled by the Railroad Commission of Texas, the chief said.
Victoria officials have also notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Both commissions have yet to respond to questions.
A number of years ago when fracking started to get big in this area, a company wanted to put such a disposal site at FM 1635 (Lower Mission Valley Rd) and the Loop. Patsy Price, whose home is across from that proposed site, started a petition and organized neighbors to stand up to that proposal. The company was not allowed to put that water there. At the time people barely knew what fracking was all about. Obviously, Patsy Price saved that area from making a great big mistake.
