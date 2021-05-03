Parts of Riverside Park were closed Monday because of rising and fast-moving water in the Guadalupe River, city officials said Monday.
Victoria's parks department closed the Riverside Park Boat Ramp, Fox's Bend, and part of Grover's Bend, including access to Pebble Beach, according to a news release from the city.
The river is expected to crest at 26.8 feet Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast. As of Monday, the river in Victoria was at 18.85 feet.
The rest of the park remains open. Parks department staff are monitoring the river and expect to open the closed areas of the park Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the release. Updates will be posted to the department's Facebook page.
City officials also reminded residents that this weekend's heavy rains have caused standing water throughout the city, which can serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents are asked to pour out any standing water as quickly as possible.
