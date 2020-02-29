Placedo water might finally meet arsenic standards, but will residents drink it?

PLACEDO – Kathy Moses sat in the volunteer fire department on a recent morning, grasping a plastic water bottle with both hands.
Like many of her neighbors, she has relied on bottled water since she built a life in the quiet, unincorporated community about 30 years ago.
She pays her water bills and was elected to the town’s water board in 2018 with plans to help fix longstanding issues, but she still won’t drink from the tap.
“It doesn’t stink as often lately, but even today I still can’t stand the taste,” she said.
The water in Placedo doesn’t just smell from time to time.
There are reports of bleached clothing, ruined appliances and heavy sediment build up from deteriorating pipes, though nothing concerns people quite like the arsenic.
The Victoria County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2’s water has been contaminated with the naturally occurring metal for as long as residents of the close-knit community can remember.
A nearly completed arsenic filtration system could change that, though some doubt the long awaited solution.
“Those that are aware we are working on the plant may feel hesitant to get excited about the prospect of it being there simply because it’s been ongoing for so long,” said Adrienne Hernandez, board president.
The first arsenic sample results from the filtration system recently came back with levels that meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards of 10 parts per billion or less.
The system is rather simple: Water is pulled out of two wells, chlorinated and filtered through three tanks with arsenic-targeting absorbent media before entering a storage tank, where the water then flows through distribution lines to residents’ taps.
Before the system can go online, additional water samplings and the construction have to be approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, said Brian McGovern, an agency spokesman.
Moses as well as other residents, including Calvin Davis, a former longtime board member, and Jackey Herrera, who previously served as the district’s operator, on and off, for several years, don’t see that happening.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I would be highly, highly surprised if TCEQ approves the use of that system in the condition that it is in now,” Herrera said. “From what I see and in my training, I don’t see that happening.”
Construction stalls
In 2018, the community elected Moses, Hernandez and Dana Wright to the water board after accusations of misusing taxpayer dollars and public record law violations swirled in the community amidst a bucket of other problems.
Since then, members have worked to improved the district’s financial stability and standing with TCEQ while trying to get Simply Aquatics, Inc. – a company that was hired in 2012 to complete the arsenic filtration system – to finish its job, Hernandez said.
“We did pursue that project and during the last year construction has really picked up,” she said. “There have been a lot of political issues and miscommunication, probably on both sides (that factored into the slow process).”
The project was partially delayed while the district worked to pay for the system, which costs taxpayers about $218,000, but that has been only part of the headache.
Requests for comment from Simply Aquatics were not returned, but some current and past board members allege the company missed completion deadlines and are concerned with changes to the originally-approved design.
Simply Aquatics is a Kirbyville-based company owned and ran by Kevin Wayne Hester.
Board meeting recordings dating back to 2018 document members trying to decide whether they should build a legal case against the company, which former members also considered.
The board agreed to fire the company before Hurricane Harvey hit for those reasons, said former board president Maria Zapata, who was voted out of her seat in 2018 and is the suspect of an ongoing Texas Rangers investigation.
“All of a sudden Mr. Hester just stopped coming,” she said. “We were like, ‘OK, what is going on now?’ And he wouldn’t return our phone calls; he wouldn’t answer our messages that we would send him and text messages, so we got with our legal advisers and were going to start that process.”
Herrera was not surprised. He was the district’s operator when the board considered Simply Aquatics’ bid in 2012, and tried to talk the board out of selecting the company’s bid because of Hester’s environmental track record, he said.
Hester served 17 months in federal prison in 2009-2010 for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, according to records.
His father who served as the company shop foreman was also convicted of the crime.
“I was like, ‘Are y’all seriously going to go this route?’ And they did,” he said.
Removing the arsenic has been a district priority since at least the mid-1990s, when Debbie Thomas was elected to the board for the first of multiple terms, she said. Seeing water bills go up and the problem remain is disheartening, she said.
“It is frustrating because that is kind of why our bills were raised because we’re helping to put in that plant to get the arsenic out, and yet ... I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know how this is going to work, honestly.”
Instead of taking legal action, the current board decided to hire Scott Mason, a project engineer with G&W Engineers, to supervise and provide guidance.
“The path that they were going toward (before then), I feel like, was many more years of headaches and not getting it in working condition and approved,” he said.
Mason observed construction to make sure what was being built matched the plans TCEQ approved and ensure the system will be safe for drinking water.
“My No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the public and making sure that these people, the contractor Simply Aquatics, are not out on their own making these decisions and that the decisions they want to make are acceptable,” he said. “There have been some variations (from the original design), but very slightly.”
Mason advised the district require Simply Aquatics to test the system for a minimum of four weeks to prove that it’s working, and the district collect its own samples to cross-reference, he said.
“Although it has taken us a while, we have taken all the absolute correct steps in ensuring that what’s been done will be safe,” he said. “I am confident that it will work … it has just been a long process, and I couldn’t say that if we weren’t helping out.”
Not just Placedo
The Environmental Protection Agency changed the standard for arsenic from 50 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion in 2001, reduction that community water systems were required to meet by 2006.
The annual average of arsenic in Placedo’s water has ranged from about 14 to 15 parts per billion since 2006, according to the state’s database.
Of 141 violations the water district received since 2006, 31.9% were for arsenic contamination.
The community is not alone in its struggles. Toxic levels of arsenic were identified in 65 Texas community water systems in a 2016 Environmental Integrity Project study.
The nonprofit determined about 51,000 people in 34 of those communities were exposed to the contaminant for at least a decade, and that is just one state.
A 2017 News21 investigation of water quality and monitoring violations from the EPA found that as many as 63 million people had been exposed to unsafe drinking water. Water systems serving fewer than 5,000 people accounted for the majority of the 97,800 citations regulators issued for water with too many contaminants during that time frame.
Dr. Ana Navas-Acien has spent the past 15 years studying the health affects of arsenic exposure throughout the U.S.
An epidemiologist — physician and environmental health sciences professor at Columbia University, her research shows that relatively low and moderate levels of arsenic in drinking water can have substantial, long-term health affects on children and adults.
But some Placedo residents still are not too concerned with the risks.
Herrera flavors his water with Kool-Aid to disguise the taste. Thomas said she drinks hers straight.
Even when there is awareness, arsenic contamination can fall low on the level of priorities, Navas-Acien said, but she would strongly urge residents to refrain.
Her research has documented that long-term exposure, even at levels below the EPA standard, can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, Type II diabetes Mellitus and mortality from specific types of cancer, as well as other health complications in children.
“The fact that the EPA has a standard at 10 doesn’t necessarily mean that it is safe,” she said. “It means it is a standard that has been set based on the risk and based on the cost – the cost of mitigating arsenic.”
Navas-Acien recently worked on an analysis of arsenic levels in community water systems across the country and found that small, financially disadvantaged communities in the southwest with high Hispanic populations, like Placedo, tend to have higher arsenic levels in drinking water than others.
The data reflects important disparities, she said, and the need for more state-level involvement.
“It is not fair for them, that because they have lower income and less resources they can just not afford it – cannot afford to provide safe drinking water to their children and their families,” she said. “I think this should be a priority for all of us together and not just for those who have less and have to face those problems.”
One of the biggest barriers for small water districts is the lack of funds, said Ken Kramer, of the Sierra Club’s Lone Star Chapter, who has been on the pulse of water issues in the state for several decades.
“What you usually have with small, rural water systems is a fairly large geographic area, but a relatively small number of customers,” he said. “You don’t have a large financial base by which you can have the funds to be able to address what are often very costly treatment systems or implement treatment systems.”
The Texas Water Development Board does a “pretty good job” letting communities know what funding is available, Kramer said, though the options are limited.
“There is not too much funding available that small, rural communities can easily tap into,” he said. “And if you’re talking about state funding, by and large, it is primarily going to be a loan guarantee or bond purchase.”
Those opportunities require some borrower capacity, not to mention a level of expertise and education to access, Kramer said.
That can be particularly difficult for small water districts, where board members tend to consist of people who might be trying their best to provide clean water for themselves and their neighbors, but don’t necessary have any background in water systems.
“There are organizations, agencies and consultants who can help in that regard, but sometimes you may not have the expertise to know where to start,” he said.
Age old frustration
The lack of progress in Placedo is part of the reason residents are hesitant to trust that water with safe arsenic levels might soon be a reality.
“With Placedo’s track record, do you really blame us?” Herrera said. “The community has been promised this for several years and nothing’s ever happened … They get to the office and complain and they try to go to Victoria and complain and nobody does anything about it.
“I mean the public feels like their voices aren’t being heard and the only time they have the actual chance to do anything about it is at elections, so you have a constant rotating door.”
The metal and plastic chairs in the district’s small board room are usually empty during meetings for the same reason, aside from one or two residents.
Attendance has always been that way, said Moses, who was one of few attendees before she was on the board.
The 63-year-old stirred a pot of boiling beans on her stove last Tuesday as her grandchildren played in the living room.
Several empty jugs crowded the counter next to her sink, where she filled them up with tap water for a resident down the road, whose water is worse than hers.
Moses wants to believe that the arsenic filtration system will work and be online soon. Like her neighbors, she is audibly tired of talking about the need for clean water.
Even if the system does go online, she has difficulty picturing a day when she drinks from the tap.
“I don’t know. I guess I’ll probably try it,” she said. “We’ve just been waiting so long.”
