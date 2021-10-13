Officials at the Port of Calhoun approved contracts with two consultants for services related to the planned widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel at their Wednesday meeting.
The first is a $285,180 contract with Gary & Pape for an archaeological review of the channel. This process, which is required by the Army Corps of Engineers, will survey the channel area using sonar technology to search for any important archaeological findings.
The bid was slightly more expensive than another proposal submitted by a firm called SEARCH, whose estimate was $273,630, but Meg Thornton, a project manager with Mott McDonald, the firm assisting port officials with the relocation of pipelines in the ship channel, recommended the port work with Gary & Pape.
Board member Marty Strakos voted against approving the contract, stating that he thought both proposals were “a little steep.”
The second contract approved by port officials Wednesday was a $284,000 contract with Mott McDonald for continued services related to the relocation of pipelines in the ship channel.
Felicia Harral, the port’s engineering director, said that of 20 pipelines in the ship channel, six either were never installed or have already been removed. Another 10 need to be removed, while four need to be relocated.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the ship channel project remains on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.