Crossroads residents have the opportunity to voice their opinion on a plastics company’s plan to install new ground flares on its campus.
A public hearing for the air permit applications submitted to the state by Formosa Plastics Corp. will start at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca.
“Formosa submitted these applications to obtain permit amendments to authorize installation and operation of four new enclosed ground flares to comply with new, more stringent EPA rules and reduce the potential for flare smoking,” company spokesperson Amy Blanchett said in a statement.
Last November, the EPA announced new regulations, which according to a news release seek to cut methane emissions and “other harmful air pollution.” A new requirement called for flares to be “properly operated to reduce emissions.”
As part of its air permit application process, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality accepts comments from the public, which can be made at a public hearing and in written form. Written public comments can either be submitted by mail or on TCEQ’s website.
Diane Wilson, a Port Lavaca resident and director of the environmental advocacy group San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, plans to attend Tuesday’s meeting. She said she does not approve of Formosa’s request to build new flaring infrastructure.
“Formosa has a history of exceeding its water and air permits, which is why there have been lawsuits over the years.”
In December 2019, a federal judge approved a $50 million settlement from Formosa after the company was sued by Wilson’s organization. Waterkeeper claimed Formosa should be at fault for discharging plastic pellets into local waterways.
One year later, TCEQ fined Formosa $334,000 for eight air permit violations committed between 2012 and 2019. The state regulatory agency found Formosa had unlawfully emitted over 4,500 pounds of vinyl chloride, the colorless, flammable gas used to make plastic products.
Blanchett, the Formosa spokesperson, said construction of the flare enclosures will not begin until TCEQ approves the permit amendments.