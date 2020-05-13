TCEQ asks for public input about Charancahua Bay's water quality

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss plans for improving water quality in the upper part of Carancahua Bay.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss plans for improving water quality in part of Carancahua Bay.

High concentrations of bacteria, such as E. coli, have been found in the upper half of the bay since 2006, which may indicate a health risk to people who swim or wade in the water, according to the Texas Commision on Environment Quality.

In response, the state agency and relevant stakeholders started developing plans to improve the water quality in 2016. 

TCEQ is asking for public input on the project through May 26, which can be submitted online or during the teleconference.

