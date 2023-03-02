A rare kind of milkweed native to South Texas is now an endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week.
The prostrate milkweed will officially join the endangered species list March 30. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, there are only 24 populations remaining in the Texas Rio Grande Valley and northeastern Mexico.
Prostrate milkweed flowers are usually either white, green or pink.
Gardeners grow milkweed to attract butterflies, which pollinate and raise offspring on the flowers.
Tropical milkweed is propagated more often than other milkweeds in Victoria, according to local Master Gardener Brynn Lee. The tropical kind of milkweed is known to survive the summer heat.
Around two years ago, Lee said master gardeners considered cutting back tropical milkweed plants, growing other native milkweeds instead.
"I couldn't tell the difference by looking at (the different milkweed species)," Lee said. "I was thinking, 'Do we really want to cut this (tropical milkweed) back?'"
Some Texas horticulture experts, like Sheryl Williams of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Travis County, believe tropical milkweed is a contributing factor for why the monarch butterfly population has declined in recent years.
In a 2019 blog post, Williams said monarch butterfly larvae born during the winter may carry a parasite, which can be passed on to its parents and other migratory butterflies.
"The infection spreads by spores from infected adults to the eggs and milkweed plant," Williams said in the blog. "In parts of the South, like Central Texas, it is possible for some newly hatched butterflies to reach the overwintering sites and spread the disease to the migratory population."
Lee said the master gardeners are willing trust the research on tropical milkweed.
"We're taking baby steps. We're trying to do what would work better," Lee said. "Gardening is all about trial and error."
The milkweed at the educational garden is beginning to bloom, Lee said, but the gardeners will have to wait a few more weeks to determine whether a late December freeze has affected milkweed growth.
The prostrate milkweed has been wrapped in a political problem in recent months. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opposed placing protections on the flower because it would limit new border wall construction, according to Courthouse News.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said 661 acres in Starr and Zapata counties would be deemed "critical habitat."