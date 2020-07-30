Personal recreational red snapper season will close in federal waters at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 3, the Texas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday.
Anglers can still harvest up to four red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length in Texas state waters.
Through an agreement with the National Marine Fisheries Service, TPWD sets the closing of the red snapper fishery in federal waters based on when the state's allocated poundage is reached. The season opened on June 1.
TPWD has been closely monitoring the red snapper fishery harvest during the season through its creel survey program and iSnapper landings data submitted by anglers, according to a news release from the agency. The Aug. 3 closing date aligns with predictions by TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division of a 63-day season in federal waters.
“First and foremost, TPWD seeks to achieve a sustainable level of catch of red snapper based on sound science. But we are also excited to have offered a longer fishing season for the third year in a row. Our local communities benefit greatly through sales of gas, tackle, and other fishing expenditures when opportunities like this exist along the Texas coast," said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division director.
