The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the cities of Yorktown and Port Lavaca to issue a boil water notices Tuesday for all customers due to low distribution pressure.
While the notice is in place, customers should boil water prior to consumption to ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria and other microbes.
The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, the city said in a news release. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
In lieu of boiling, bottled water or water obtained from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes can be used.
Extreme water demand caused by freezing temperatures and possible main breaks led to reduced distribution pressure for the City of Port Lavaca’s water system, according to a news release from William Shaffer, the city’s director of public works.
On Monday, Yorktown city officials said that extended power outages prevented the city’s water wells and electric water pumps from replenishing the city’s water tower, which led to levels not sufficient enough to produce adequate water pressure throughout the city.
Yorktown city officials said they were working with American Electric Power and other officials to resolve the issues, but they had not been provided with an estimate on when power would be restored. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said the west side of Yorktown was the only portion that had maintained electricity and was advised to continue to expect rolling blackouts.
“We urge you to please conserve water to assist in alleviating the massive water demand we are currently experiencing,” Yorktown officials said in a news release.
City crews were flushing hydrants Tuesday to help move water along throughout city distribution mains and remove ice blockages in those water mains.
The public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes and the boil water notice can be rescinded, according to the news release.
