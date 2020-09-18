The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Victoria office, 2805 N. Navarro St. will reopen Monday, according to a news release from the department.
Only one customer will be allowed in the lobby at a time unless otherwise noted. Customers must wear a face mask upon entering.
Both commercial and recreational transactions are welcome, and no appointments are needed.
The Victoria Law Enforcement Office will also reopen Monday.
