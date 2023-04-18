Lovers of the outdoors may find everything they need at a ranch in Calhoun County.
On the 1,352-acre property near Port O'Connor, hunters can target ducks, anglers can reel in redfish and farmers can grow corn, cotton, rice and wheat.
The Powderhorn North Ranch is listed for sale at $5.4 million by Foster Farm & Ranch, a real estate firm based in Uvalde.
With over 1 mile of Powderhorn Lake frontage, a boater could comfortably take their vessel out into the Intracoastal Waterway, Realtor Price Phillips said.
Phillips and Foster Farm & Ranch founder Chad Foster said they were amazed by the species diversity on the ranch.
"It's crazy that you can see ducks, redfish, pigs and deer at the same place in one day," Phillips said.
Foster said the ranch's proximity to the Texas coast makes it a beautiful location.
"It's hard to recreate the experience of hunting, fishing and ranching that this property offers," Foster said. "There are very few tracts of land like this one."
There are "never-ending opportunities" at the ranch, Phillips said. A developer could establish a housing community or a renewable energy company could build a solar farm, using the existing transmission line on the property.
Powderhorn North has served as a cattle ranch for over 60 years, Phillips said. Hurricane Carla rolled through it in 1962.
Foster said the property "still has the bones to be a good cattle operation."
Around 300 acres of farmland are inside Powderhorn North, Phillips said.
"It's rare to have a cattle ranch and farm in the same place" Phillips said. "There's good quality of land here."
The property sits near the Powderhorn Ranch, a wildlife management area owned by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The department's foundation purchased the ranch in 2014 using funding from a restoration fund created in the aftermath of the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Foster said he is interested in donating 15% of the sales commission to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
"I think there's a big conservation aspect with his property, while still being a place to hunt and fish" Foster said.
Phil Lamb, the director of philanthropy for the Parks and Wildlife Foundation, said any philanthropic support for the foundation "drives transformational conservation initiatives" throughout Texas.
"Through a network of innovative partnerships, we work to safeguard Texas' lands, waters and wildlife," Lamb said in a statement. "As the official nonprofit partner of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, TPWF's vision for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places both now and for generations to come."
The ranch does not have a conservation easement, which is a protection of natural resources on private land, but Foster said the future owner could set up an easement.
Foster started his real estate business in 2009. The company specializes in selling large-scale ranch, investment and recreational properties in Texas and New Mexico, Foster said. In 2021, the Foster Farm and Ranch team exceeded $170 million in annual sales.