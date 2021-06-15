Hurricane forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a high chance of developing into a depression this week.
Located over the Bay of Campeche in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, the disorganized system of showers and thunderstorms has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next two days and 80% chance of development within the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.
The system is expected to move north by Thursday and develop into a tropical depression late in the week as it moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system could cause hazardous sea conditions, an increased risk of rip currents and minor coastal flooding later in the week, according to the weather service. Forecasters will continue monitoring possible impacts to South Texas.
The system is one of three the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Atlantic Ocean.
A system off the coast of North Carolina strengthened into a tropical depression Monday and became the second tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season overnight.
The tropical depression, named Bill, is forecast remain away from the coast and doesn't pose an immediate threat to land.
A tropical wave is also being monitored several hundred miles south of Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of West Africa.
If either of the systems in the Gulf of Mexico or off the coast of Africa develop into a tropical storm, the first will be named Claudette. If both develop, the second will be named Danny.
