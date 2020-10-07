The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane, storm surge and tropical storm watches for portions of the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta's arrival.
After making landfall at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm started moving toward the southern Gulf of Mexico.
As of 10 a.m., Delta was about 730 miles from Port Aransas, moving northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane watch has been issued from High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, La. A storm surge watch is also in effect from High Island, Texas to the Alabama-Florida border.
Along the Texas Coast, a tropical storm watch is in effect from west of High Island to San Luis Pass.
Delta rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, but weakened to a Category 2 before making landfall.
As of 10 a.m., the storm was expected to slow down as it moved northwestward over the next 24 hours. Delta is forecast to move north-northwestward on Thursday and gain speed on Friday, as it moves northward to north-northeastward.
The National Hurricane Center expects Delta to regain strength on Thursday and become a major hurricane again. The system is forecast to weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.
The track of Hurricane Delta remains uncertain and forecasters continue to monitor for impacts to South Texas, the National Weather Service said.
As of Wednesday, high swells from the storm were forecast along the Middle Texas Coast Thursday through Friday. Swells were expected to greatly increase beginning Thursday to 6-12 inches, peak at 12-17 inches on Friday morning and subside to 5-10 inches by Friday evening.
Thursday through Friday, winds of about 23-34 mph with gusts up to 40 mph were expected over offshore waters and winds of about 17-23 mph with gusts up to 29 mph were forecast over nearshore waters.
There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds reaching portions of the Gulf Coast beginning Friday, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Friday through Saturday, Delta is forecast to produce 4-8 inches of rain and isolated maximum totals of 12 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast to the Lower Mississippi Valley. These rainfall amounts can lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, as well as minor river flooding.
