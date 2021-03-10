Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist Shannon Grubbs surveyed the sidewalk along a Victoria underpass, collecting dead bat carcasses in a black plastic bag.
"I didn't expect there to be this many out here," she said Wednesday over the sound of vehicles whizzing by on North Navarro Street. "I had hoped we were mostly through with this mortality event."
As snow blanketed much of Texas and temperatures plunged during Winter Storm Uri, bat populations across the state also bore the brunt of the frigid conditions. From just the two major colonies in Victoria, located at the North Navarro Street underpass and near the intersection of Mallette Drive and Zac Lentz Parkway, biologists have tallied over 8,500 deceased bats in the days after the storm.
All told in Victoria, 4,367 bats at the Navarro colony, 3,109 at the Mallette colony and more than 1,000 at smaller colonies in the city were collected, Grubbs said. On Wednesday, after seeing more dead bats than expected, she said the total death toll might be more than initially expected. Also affected was a bat house built in Cuero by the city bats roosting in buildings in the town's main street district. Located in the parking lot near South Gonzales Street and East North Railroad Street, Grubbs said about 800 dead bats were collected there.
Grubbs said the sight of thousands of dead Mexican free-tailed bats, affectionately deemed the "state flying mammal," was a tragedy.
"It really is sad," she said. "Pretty heartbreaking."
The sustained temperatures below freezing were a major contributing factor to the deaths, but the weather's impact on insects — the bats' primary food source — could be pumping up death rates, Grubbs said. Mother bats, in particular, can eat more than their body weight in insects in one night after leaving their roost. That could save farmers millions of dollars in pesticides.
Most bats at the Navarro colony roost in between the overpass walls and the structure housing a guardrail above and can easily be missed except for a faint squeaking. As they roost above a pedestrian walkway, passersby took note of the hundreds of carcasses after the storm, some making calls to Victoria County Animal Control. By the time an animal control officer notified Grubbs of the sidewalk's condition, the local Texas Parks and Wildlife Department office had also been notified by Texas Department of Transportation officials.
"It had become pretty unsightly," she said. "Especially for those just trying to walk on the sidewalk."
As migratory bats, the Mexican free-tailed species are known to travel down south to Mexico for the winter. However, as winters in Texas have gotten warmer in the last decade, it has become more common for the bats to remain through all of the seasons, said Fran Hutchins, director of the largest bat colony in the world, Bracken Cave Preserve in San Antonio.
"Winters here have become temperate enough that most Mexican free-tailed bats will stay through," Hutchins said. "This recent storm really snuck on those who were stuck around."
Hutchins estimates tens of thousands of bats have perished from the winter storm but noted that an exact number might be difficult to calculate. Bats roosting in bridges in more urban areas, particularly along the Interstate 35 Corridor, have seen the worst death tolls.
"Data coming back from Houston, Austin, San Marcos, Dallas and other cities along I-35 has been dramatic," he said, adding that many bats have also been displaced. "It is pretty unprecedented in this line of work."
Because bats usually reproduce only once per year, Grubbs said it is difficult to say how long it might take for the Victoria population to recover.
"Some bats might migrate to Victoria in the summer, but this was a significant blow," she said. "Could very well take years."
