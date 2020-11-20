Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens received winches from the Victoria 100 Club on Friday, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The Victoria 100 Club donated winches to aid game wardens when responding to natural disasters and flooding and assisting local agencies and the community, the release said. Because game wardens often work in remote areas that includes rough terrain, the winches will allow game wardens to be better prepared and equipped when patrolling over the lands of Texas.
“The equipment would assist game wardens with access and recovery of equipment on normal patrol, assisting the community in search and rescue events, such as floods and natural disasters,” said Game Warden Jon Kocian in the release.
