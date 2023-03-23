A skunk sent for testing by Victoria County officials has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
A resident of the Mission Oaks neighborhood saw the skunk chasing their dogs during the daytime, which is unusual behavior for a healthy skunk.
Mission Oaks is a neighborhood in northwest Victoria County just off Upper Mission Valley Road about 8 miles outside Victoria city limits.
Animal Services Director Mark Sloat said the resident brought the deceased diseased skunk to his office on Monday.
On Thursday, his office received notice the skunk had tested positive.
“I don’t want to scare people, but I do want them to take it seriously,” Sloat said.
It’s unclear, he said, whether the skunk was carrying the less dangerous “bat-type” of rabies or the more dangerous “skunk-type.”
The skunk form of rabies is a more virulent and aggressive form of the disease.
The last animal to test positive for rabies in Victoria County was a bat in 2022, he said.
Victoria County officials are asking people to contact the Victoria County Animal Services department if they see wildlife or other animals acting strangely in the Mission Oaks area.
That could include dead, sick or injured skunks, foxes, coyotes, raccoons and bats. Symptoms of rabies include aggression, disorientation and excessive drooling.
It’s also recommended that all residents with pets ensure their animals are up to date with rabies vaccines and keep their pets on their own property.
Although rabies vaccines are only available for cats, dogs and ferrets, Sloat said it is possible for livestock to catch the disease.
Owners of dogs and cats are required by law to vaccinate their pets for rabies.
Residents should keep in mind that a vaccinated pet bitten by a rabid animal may still contract the disease.
In Texas, an average of one already vaccinated dog or cat has come down with rabies each year for the past 10 years, he said.
Visit dshs.texas.gov/rabies for more information on how to stay safe.