Photographer Tom Preiss watched from his window last Tuesday as a group of police vehicles surrounded a ditch on the opposite side of Vine Street.
The officers remained on the corner of Vine Street and Cherokee Lane in Victoria for 15 to 20 minutes, Preiss said. He could not tell what they were doing, but the cops did not seemed to be concerned, so he decided to check out the area himself the next day.
On the edge of a culvert, Preiss spotted a small alligator from 20 feet away. He snapped a photograph of the creature with his phone.
"It was 4 to 4½ feet from the tip of the nose to the end if its tail," Preiss said. "When I saw it, I thought, 'That's interesting. I wonder where the momma is.'"
Preiss said he was not scared of the alligator, recalling the time he survived a 1998 flood that dumped 3 feet of water into the home he grew up in and still lives in today. The floodwaters brought a snake into his home.
Even though he was not afraid of the gator, Preiss said he called the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department soon after his discovery because he did not want the reptile to get close to his dogs in his backyard.
"I know (small alligators) can move pretty fast," Preiss said.
Preiss, who lives near Riverside Park, said he had never seen an alligator in the area, or anywhere else in Victoria. He believes the one in his neighborhood must have been carried to Vine Street by floodwaters from a Jan. 7 storm.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, American alligators are commonly found in the east side of the state. They are typically in a resting state from October to March.
"As human populations in Texas continue to expand, there have been an increased number of encounters between people and alligators," the department stated in a description about American alligators.
Preiss said on Thursday he went out to where he found the alligator, but he could not find it. He said he would like to take a picture of it with his professional camera.