The Victoria Office of Emergency Management is hosting the National Weather Service-Corpus Christi in February for a Skywarn Storm Spotter training as part of the office’s 2020 training series.
Training will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Victoria Office of Emergency Management, 205 N. Bridge St., Suite B101.
The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the Skywarn program, according to a memo from the Victoria Office of Emergency Management. The training will teach participants about the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, basic severe weather safety and more.
Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.
People affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter.
To register go to www.weather.gov/crp/skywarn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.