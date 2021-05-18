Officials at the Port of Victoria are moving forward with plans to bring a hazardous waste facility to town after an independent environmental consultant found the facility is likely to comply with environmental regulations.
At a Tuesday afternoon meeting, Victoria County Navigation District commissioners took no formal action on the proposed Zinc Resources facility after going into executive session, but Executive Director Sean Stibich said they had reached a consensus to bring the $55 million-60 million facility to the Port’s north industrial site, pending the issuance of a final permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the approval of a tax abatement by county officials.
“We have been working hard at the Port to enhance our infrastructure, improve operations and attract new industry to our region,” Stibich said in a press release. “We are excited to see our hard work paying off and look forward to pursuing this opportunity further.”
The proposed facility would recycle EAF dust, a hazardous industrial waste that contains heavy metals and is a byproduct of the steel production process, into Waelz zinc oxide and Waelz iron, allowing those materials to be used further by industry. Zinc Resources has said the facility would employ about 60 people.
Given the port’s proximity to Victoria and residential areas like Crescent Valley, some community members have expressed concerned about the facility’s environmental impact. In its TCEQ permit application, Zinc Resources asked to annually emit up to about 164,000 tons of carbon dioxide, 165,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, nearly 100 tons of cobalt, 61 tons of nitrogen oxides and about 95 tons of nine other pollutants.
TCEQ spokesperson Gary Rasp declined to comment on the potential hazards of those emissions Tuesday.
Longtime Crescent Valley resident Mark Caylor, who initially was concerned about the facility, said he was swayed after Zinc Resources CEO Ron Crittendon met with community members in the area and now supports the proposal.
“Every plant from here to Seadrift emits stuff into the air, but they’re not just going to push things into the air that are going to be above the acceptable levels,” Caylor said. “I just don’t feel like the air quality control people are going to allow a company to move in here that’s going to be a detriment to our community.”
Stibich said he expects a tax abatement agreement to appear before county commissioners in the weeks ahead.
