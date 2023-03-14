Formosa plant March 2023 copy 2
Formosa Plastics Corp’s. Texas facility in Point Comfort.

 Advocate file photo

A gas leak caused Formosa Plastics Corp. in Point Comfort to emit more vinyl chloride than what is allowed by the state, according to a report by the company that was published on Monday.

Formosa exceeds limit with toxic vinyl chloride emission

An emissions report from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed:

  • As of 10 a.m. Monday, vinyl chloride with a concentration of 58 pounds per billion had been emitted into the air from the Formosa plant
  • TCEQ's emission limit is 1 pound per billion

Chronic exposure to vinyl chloride can lead to liver cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms include:

  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Irritation of the eyes and skin.

In a statement, Formosa said it took its closed-loop chilled water system offline after discovering a gas leak. An investigation into why the system failed is ongoing.

  • Formosa officials said they did not think the emission posed a risk to the public or plant employees.
  • Residents of East Palestine, Ohio were temporarily evacuated from their homes last month so that officials could burn vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals from a derailed train.
  • Plastic manufacturers often use vinyl chloride to make PVC. PVC is used to produce various plastic products.
  • This is the second vinyl chloride emissions report Formosa has filed to TCEQ this month. The other occurred on March 2, when the company reported a concentration of over 193 pounds per billion. 

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.