A gas leak caused Formosa Plastics Corp. in Point Comfort to emit more vinyl chloride than what is allowed by the state, according to a report by the company that was published on Monday.
An emissions report from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed:
- As of 10 a.m. Monday, vinyl chloride with a concentration of 58 pounds per billion had been emitted into the air from the Formosa plant
- TCEQ's emission limit is 1 pound per billion
Chronic exposure to vinyl chloride can lead to liver cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms include:
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Irritation of the eyes and skin.
In a statement, Formosa said it took its closed-loop chilled water system offline after discovering a gas leak. An investigation into why the system failed is ongoing.
- Formosa officials said they did not think the emission posed a risk to the public or plant employees.
- Residents of East Palestine, Ohio were temporarily evacuated from their homes last month so that officials could burn vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals from a derailed train.
- Plastic manufacturers often use vinyl chloride to make PVC. PVC is used to produce various plastic products.
- This is the second vinyl chloride emissions report Formosa has filed to TCEQ this month. The other occurred on March 2, when the company reported a concentration of over 193 pounds per billion.