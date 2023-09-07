The San Antonio Bay Partnership is calling all area boaters who want to eliminate unsightly litter.
The partnership's fourth annual fall cleanup of mid-coast bays is expected to run from Sept. 25-30, with boats heading out of Seadrift and Port O'Connor.
Allan Berger, the partnership chairman who planned the event, said the goal is to cover as many miles of shoreline as possible, which includes San Antonio and Espiritu Santo bays, as well as portions of Matagorda Bay.
"Litter affects the health of organisms," Berger said. "If you want the bay to be clean, you can help make things better."
Last year, 183 volunteers collected a total of 11,883 items, the most ever in the event's history.
"It would be great if we found less trash this year, since that shows that we are tackling the trash problem," Berger said.
After registering for the event via email, cleanup participants will receive their area assignments. The Seadrift cleanup is Sept. 26, while the trash-picking event in Port O'Connor will occur Sept. 30.
Berger said the partnership will provide gloves and trash bags, but volunteers will need to bring their own hat, sunglasses and sunscreen on the day of their cleanup.
Each team will have a captain, trash hands and a data hand. Data hands use a spreadsheet to keep track of how many items were collected and a breakdown of the number of each item picked up. Volunteers found over 2,000 plastic bottles in 2022.
When people collect and discard garbage found on mid-coast shorelines, they help keep bays and beaches alive for the enjoyment of future generations, Berger said.
"When I was a kid, we didn't look for trash on the beach. We looked for shells," Berger said. "I hope one day kids won't even have to think about trash. They'll focus on looking for shells."
Those interested in signing up for the shorelines cleanup should do so as soon as possible, Berger said.