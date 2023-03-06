A search for crab traps in three bay systems turned out to be a success, according to the event organizer.
Allan Berger, who chairs the San Antonio Bay Partnership, said 977 traps were picked up by a volunteer force of 182 people. The effort took place during the state's crabbing closure, Feb. 17-26.
By removing abandoned crab traps, volunteers support marine conservation, easier navigation for vessels and cleaner bays, Berger said.
“If one blue crab dies in the trap, other blue crabs may feed on it, and they would get stuck in the trap, and then that cycle continues as long as the trap works,” Berger said when describing the environmental threat posed by abandoned crab traps.
Boaters scanned Aransas, Matagorda and San Antonio Bays for crab traps. Berger said most of the traps were removed at the shoreline, or on shore, because of high winds and tides during recent storms.
Volunteers collected fewer crab traps than they did in each of the previous three years, but Berger believes there is actually a good reason for that.
"The number of traps removed from open water appears down from previous years due to diligent efforts by commercial crabbers to pick up their traps prior to the closure period," he said. "An exception is the Guadalupe River Delta, which continues to experience high trap dereliction."
Various organizations participated in the crab trap removal event this year, Berger said. Among them were the Coastal Conservation Association, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The San Antonio Bay Partnership has participated in TPWD's statewide crab trap removal program since 2017, Berger said. The local program was funded by a grant from the Marine Debris Program of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Berger said he also appreciated the work of the Calhoun High School Navy ROTC program, which unloaded traps from boats and processed some of them for metal recycling.
Data describing the crab trap's content, location and ownership information will be shared on SABP's website next month, Berger said.
"Together we can keep our bays clean and productive," Berger said.