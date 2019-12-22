PORT O’CONNOR – Blustery winds whipped through the trees in east Powderhorn Ranch when a bird call caught the attention of Victoria Haynes and Robyn Savage.
Savage scanned the vegetation intently and played calls on her phone. A few feet away, Haynes did the same.
A few minutes passed before a match was made.
“It’s a kiskadee!” Haynes said. “That is the first we’ve found here.”
The great kiskadee was one of 164 species that 19 volunteers identified Tuesday during the annual Christmas Bird Count at Powderhorn, although Daniel Walker, manager at Powderhorn wildlife management area and count compiler, still has to submit official results to the National Audubon Society.
“We have a few common ones that didn’t want to show themselves in the wind and a couple more that we saw last week that we didn’t get ... so we could have been closer to 170,” he said. “Last year we had 163, and that’s about average for the count so far, although this is only our fourth official count.”
The count is part of the National Audubon Society’s 120th Christmas Bird Count, a nationwide early-winter bird census that relies on the participation of thousands of volunteers like Savage to identify and count birds from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.
Each count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler. Within every circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard in a 24-hour period.
Territory covered in the Powderhorn count included parts of Port O’Connor, Indianola, Matagorda Island, Magic Ridge, Matagorda Bay, Powderhorn Lake and Espiritu Santo Bay.
The count is one of the newest in the region, as the Texas Parks and Wildlife acquired Powderhorn Ranch last year after environmental groups purchased the property in 2015 for about $37.7 million.
The ranch previously belonged to the Denman family, which raised cattle there for more than 80 years and brought in exotic sandbar and axis deer that now compete with native species for food.
Grassland and wetland restoration projects are underway at the property as well as public deer hunts to manage populations, said Haynes, a TPWD biologist who works full-time at the ranch.
Herbicide was applied to the property in 2015 and 2018 to treat running oak, a low shrub that has invaded over time, Haynes said.
“Eventually, we’re going to chip away at the running oak, so in the future the majority will be native tallgrass prairie grasslands,” she said.
The state burned about 1,500 of the more than 15,000 acres of ranchland in 2018 to eradicate running oak, though the burn was not as successful as they expected due to damp conditions. More prescribed burns of treated areas are planned for the future and pending approval.
“With the restoration, we expect to see more of our grassland bird species utilizing the area,” Haynes said. “As grasslands are disappearing in Texas and in other states, it is really important that we maintain these with prescribed fire.”
Eight solar wells have also been installed in the wetlands to maintain water year-round, Haynes said.
“That is really good for the waterfowl, shorebirds and whooping cranes and the land animals overall,” she said.
In the last 120 years, data collected by count participants has contributed to one of only two large pools of information informing ornithologists and conservation biologists about conservation action required to protect birds and the places essential to their survival, according to Audubon.
That data is used in Audubon’s climate change reports, including the latest that found two-thirds of North American bird species could be forced to find new homes or go extinct if temperatures increase by 3 degrees Celsius by 2080.
But the bird counts started out as a recreational activity and continue to promote a sense of pride and celebration of wildlife diversity.
The Mad Island Marsh Preserve count in Matagorda County knows that pride all too well, and for good reason. The count has been named the most diverse in the U.S. for 20 consecutive years and will likely come out on top again this year, though there are still many birds to be tallied by Jan. 5.
“We never dreamed it,” said Brent Ortego, a regional editor for Christmas bird counts and longtime compiler for the Matagorda count. “We were just hoping to be in the conversation when we started our counts, and it just developed through time.”
At least 100 volunteers identified 230 species during the count Dec. 16, which was near average, Ortego said.
More than 350 species have been identified in Matagorda since the counts started there, he said. Two new species were added to that list this year: the great shearwater and the Hammond’s flycatcher.
“The great shearwater is a bird that doesn’t come near shore normally, so having it coming within a quarter mile of the beach so it can be observed and identified is very rare, particularly in the winter,” he said.
People would normally have to leave Texas to find a Hammond’s flycatcher.
“They don’t normally winter anywhere in the United States, and they definitely don’t go east, but this one did, and we were lucky to have somebody skilled enough to be able to identify (it),” Ortego said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.