MCFADDIN — Gerald Schilhab sat on a pier along the San Antonio River Thursday about a quarter mile downstream from land that he leases to fish and camp.
Looking out upon a 200-yard section of the river that is usually clear of debris, Schilhab saw instead an area of the river that is so clogged with fallen trees and logs, it has become unnavigable.
“We’re stuck,” he said. “We can’t clear it ourselves, and it’s only going to keep getting worse.”
Schilhab is among a slew of area residents who have voiced concerns about logjams in both the Guadalupe and San Antonio rivers for years. On many occasions, residents have brought their concerns in front of city and county leaders and called on the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to address the problem.
Schilhab leases the land from Edward Love Jr., who owns 85 acres of land near the river in Refugio County about 10 miles from Tivoli and two miles from McFaddin. The logjam in the river bordering his property, which has formed in the past month or so, is the among the worst he’s ever seen, Love said.
“You can’t fish. You can’t go up and down the river. You can’t use it at all,” he said. “It got so massive so fast.”
Whose responsibility it is to clear the logjams is a complicated question, Love said.
It’s Love’s understanding that the GBRA is responsible for clearing the logjam.
Although Love has been communicating with someone from the GBRA about the jam, he said he has been told there isn’t funding available to clear it.
Patty Gonzales, a spokesperson for the river authority, said an agreement that the GBRA has with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorizes the river authority to remove logjams in the area between River Mile 10 to River Mile 21 on the Guadalupe River.
However, the Corps does not allow the GBRA to remove logs from the San Antonio River.
Still, GBRA has cleared logs from the San Antonio River in the past. For instance, in 2016, the GBRA used a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to contract with a construction company to remove logs over a span of three river miles from the San Antonio River.
That contract took nearly three years to complete, Gonzales said.
The San Antonio River Authority doesn’t clear logs from the river beyond Goliad, which is partly why the area of the river near his property should be managed by the GBRA, Love said. A representative of the San Antonio River Authority did not answer requests for comment for this story.
“Landowners who want the logs removed could do it themselves,” Gonzales said. “The only reason GBRA does any log jamming on the Guadalupe River is because it is part of our water supply operations.”
Love and Schilhab said their main frustration about the logjam is that it limits access for fishing and makes the river unnavigable. Concerns about logjams on the Guadalupe, on the other hand, often center around flooding.
Kenneth Schustereit, a Victoria County resident who has voiced concerns about logjams in the Guadalupe to officials over the years, said if a solid solution to clearing logjams isn’t found, the jams could cause the next flood in Victoria to be higher and faster than the flood in 1998.
“If we have the same rain event that we had in ‘98, the water would come down higher and faster,” he said. “I’ve asked the city, county and GBRA for years: ‘What is the value to you of your constituents who live in those areas?’”
Schustereit remembers once seeing logjams “so thick, so deep, and there for so long,” that vegetation was growing from them.
“Something has to be done,” he said.
GBRA crews last cleared logs on the Guadalupe River earlier this year, Gonzales said. She did not answer exactly when the GBRA would next be clearing logjams from the river, but said the process “could be continuous if river conditions are ideal.”
“Log jamming is dangerous and dependent on ideal river conditions on the Guadalupe River,” she said.
Still, the uncertainty about whose responsibility it is to clear logjams and why they remained uncleared for so long often leaves landowners and residents feeling stuck, Schilhab said. With no timeline for when the logjam on the San Antonio River would be cleared, Schilhab said it will only continue to get worse.
“It’ll be like this and keep getting worse until it floods and that washes it out, or someone clears it out,” he said. “And it could flood tomorrow, or it might not for two years.”
