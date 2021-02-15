Weather conditions limit cold-stunned sea turtle recovery along Texas coast

Concern grew Monday at several agencies working to rescue and rehabilitate cold-stunned sea turtles along the Texas coast as freezing weather conditions restricted recovery efforts.
Sea turtles are ectothermic, like most reptiles, which means their body temperature changes with the environment around them. When mean water temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius or 50 degrees Fahrenheit, sea turtles can find themselves in a form of hypothermia known as cold stunning that makes them lethargic and unable to swim.
The sea turtle science and recovery division at Padre Island National Seashore leads cold-stunned sea turtle recovery efforts annually and collaborates with several agencies, including the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A total of 355 cold-stunned sea turtles have been recovered along the Texas coast this winter, according to a preliminary report from Donna Shaver, chief of the Padre Island National Seashore's division of sea turtle science and recovery.
That figure includes 258 cold-stunned green turtles that were recovered alive on Sunday along the coast, according the preliminary report.
Ahead of Monday, Shaver said she anticipated the largest number of turtles to be found on Monday and Tuesday, but recovery efforts were limited Monday because of weather conditions.
"While small craft advisories, winter weather advisories, and wind advisories are posted, most of the federal and state partner agencies in Texas that aid with this work will be unable to initiate our boat searches for cold stunned turtles, thus most will not be out on the water for a few days," Shaver said by email. "We are thankful that all cold stunned turtles were located alive yesterday, but fear that with our typical rescue efforts suspended for the next few days, by the time that we reach many of these turtles they will have succumbed due to exposure or predation."
Julie Hagen, an information specialists for the Parks and Wildlife coastal fisheries division, said cold-stunned sea turtles were the No. 1 priority as of Monday because "record breaking" numbers are expected. Some staffs' abilities were limited Monday, depending on their local weather conditions.
The largest cold stunning event ever recorded in Texas was between December 2017 and January 2018, when more than 3,500 sea turtles, primarily juvenile green turtles, were rescued, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Parks and Wildlife closed saltwater fishing at midnight Monday along parts of the Texas coast, including the enclosed waters between the Matagorda Island State Park docks and Pringle Lake near Port O'Connor and the entire harbor from the entrance to the Gulf Intercoastal Water Way in Matagorda.
In addition to killing game fish in shallow bay waters, a hard freeze can lead surviving fish to congregate in deeper areas where they become sluggish and prone to capture. The closure of these areas, which will extend through midnight Tuesday, were issued to protect the fish that are vulnerable to the freezing weather conditions.
As of Monday, Hagen said she had not heard of any reports of freeze-related fish kills or large numbers of sluggish or cold-stunned fish made to Parks and Wildlife Department.
“I haven’t heard of any, but people aren’t out right now to report them so we will probably hear of some tomorrow or in the next few days," she said.
The last time Parks and Wildlife Department closed fishing due to freezing temperatures was in January 2018. That freeze did not kill significant numbers of fish, according to the state agency.
While some fish kills may be reported this week, Hagen said the weather is not expected to cause mass mortality.
“We’re not expecting a mass fish kill because it is not a cold snap like what happened in the 80s,” Hagen said. “A snap is when temperatures drop really quickly, over a few hours and not a few days.”
There were three major freezes during the 1980s that had long-term affects on fish populations.
About 14 million fish and a million invertebrates were killed during an unusually cold winter in 1983 through 1984, according to TPWD. Routine sampling in the months following the freeze showed reduced populations of spotted seatrout and other species.
The freeze led the Parks and Wildlife Department Commission to enact emergency regulations that reduced harvest limits and increase minimum length limits on red drum and spotted seatrout.
A few years later, in 1989, two cold weather events killed about 17 million fish and more than 150,000 invertebrates, according to Parks and Wildlife Department. Routine sampling revealed populations of spotted seatrout and other species were reduced.
High mortality can deplete fish stocks for years, Robin Riechers, director of Parks and Wildlife Department's Coastal Fisheries Division, said in a news release. That was the case after the 1989 freezes, which adversely affected recreational fishing.
The Texas coast is vulnerable to periodic mass mortalities of fish caused by cold temperatures because there is limited openings between land masses separating shore bays from the Gulf, according to a report on the freezes of the 1980s.
Fish have a better chance of surviving when cold fronts are preceded by gradually decreasing water temperature that allow them to acclimate in deeper waters or move offshore.
Hagen said Parks and Wildlife Department will conduct routine fishery sampling this month and be able to determine whether populations were affected several months from now.
All reports of dead fish or cold-stunned fish made to Parks and Wildlife Department will also be investigated, she said.
"We'll be able to see whether populations were affected," Hagen said. "Though we don't expect any significant impacts as of now."
