November is less than two weeks away, which means the iconic whooping cranes will soon arrive on the Texas coast.
Boat tours and other viewing opportunities in the communities of Rockport and Fulton will be available this season with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, according to a news release from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
More than 500 whooping cranes travel more than 2,500 miles from the marshes of southern Canada and the northern U.S. to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and surrounding area where they winter from November to March.
Last winter, biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that 506 whooping cranes, including 39 juveniles, wintered at the refuge.
While population growth was not detectable, dozens of the birds were documented outside of the agency's primary survey area, suggesting an expansion of their winter range.
Classified as an endangered species in 1967, the wild flock of whoopers numbered only 15 in the 1940s. The current population is close to 600.
Nesting in the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, they can be spotted from time to time as far south as along Goose Island State Park. Land viewing of the birds can be done at the refuge, located just 30 minutes from the Rockport-Fulton area.
Boat birding tours will be available from Fulton Harbor starting Nov. 15.
While the region has only experienced a couple of recent cold fronts, hurricanes have provided for many days of north winds that assist migration, Captain Tommy Moore, who operates the “Skimmer” tour boat at Fulton Harbor, said in the news release.
"One pair of whooping cranes stayed over the summer this year, and we are expecting good numbers of whoopers to start arriving in early November," he said. "Conditions have been favorable with plenty of fresh water and blue crabs for them to eat.”
Moore will officially start his tour season on Nov. 15 and continue through the end of March. The trips generally last three hours with an average 30-60 species of birds and other animals spotted along the way, he said.
For the 2020-21 season, safety precautions have been put in place due to COVID-19. Trips are limited capacity, social distancing rules apply, hand sanitizer is readily available and masks are required to enter the boat.
Professional fishing guides also offer birding boat tours by appointment.
For a list of these operators and more information on birding, visit www.rockport-fulton.org or call the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at (361) 729-6445.
