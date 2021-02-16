Several water line breaks caused by the winter storm in Victoria have left many without water, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
City officials are investigating the breaks and working to bring water back to affected residents.
Officials reiterated that they do not plan to cut water off for the city.
"This happened today and is completely separate from the rumors that were taking place yesterday. Again — we are NOT cutting water off," the news release reads.
The city's communication office could not be reached in time for publication.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
