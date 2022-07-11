Texas' power grid alerted residents of possible rolling blackouts Monday afternoon and evening.
To prevent potential outages, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas advised customers to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m.
The alerts coincide with warm weather projected for South Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi issued a heat advisory for Victoria, as the city's heat index was forecast to peak at 111 degrees.
In a written request to the state's residences and businesses, ERCOT recommended "turning up your thermostat a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances and pool pumps during afternoon peak hours."
According to ERCOT's statement, Monday's peak electrical demand will be around 79,671 megawatts. Peak demand may occur around 5 p.m., but the grid may be at or near capacity as early as 2 p.m., when about 75,490 megawatts of electricity may be demanded at a time when the grid's capacity could hover between 74,236 and 76,536 megawatts, according to ERCOT data.
The grid's "committed capacity" as of 11:35 a.m. Monday was logged as 76,662 megawatts.
ERCOT said the high demand for electricity can be traced to both the heat and the lack of wind power in Texas.
"Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10% of its capacity," according to ERCOT.
