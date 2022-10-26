Texas' power grid manager will soon welcome a new executive who comes from the energy provider serving much of the Crossroads.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas tapped Robert Black as its new vice president of public affairs. Black joins ERCOT from American Electric Power's Texas branch, which provides electricity in Victoria. He also has connections to Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry.
Black's new position will oversee ERCOT'S external communications, government affairs and customer support. He starts his job Nov. 7.
ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas, who stepped into his current role earlier this year, said Black's new post will help the organization improve communications with Texas residents, legislators and state agencies.
"A key component will be to collaborate closely with state leaders and electric market participants, while also ensuring we are clearly communicating with the public," Vegas said. "Robert brings a wealth of communications and government relations experience to ERCOT to achieve that important goal."
In addition to his work for AEP, Black was press secretary and communications director for Perry. He also served as senior media adviser for Abbott's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. He was also communications director for Abbott's campaign for state attorney general in 2002.