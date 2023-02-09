An escape was reported on Thursday at a Karnes County detention facility, and nearby businesses were encouraged to warn employees about the danger.
The escape apparently occurred at the Karnes County Residential Center, 409 Farm-to-Market Road 1144 in Karnes City. Calls to the center were referred to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has not yet responded to inquiries.
The facility is government owned, but operated by The GEO Group Inc. It is used to temporarily housing of federal immigration detainees.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.