The COVID-19 pandemic brought the idea of essential workers to the forefront.
Which workers could the nation not do without? Americans seemed to learn during the pandemic just how much they rely on food service laborers.
Many of these same workers were the ones who plugged away at their jobs on Monday, serving others who went out to dine during the holiday.
Labor Day was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in 1894. The nation's laborers are celebrated because they have "raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known," according to the Department of Labor.
A quick drive through Victoria revealed that many restaurants remained open throughout the holiday.
Binh Pham, 47, of Port Lavaca and a long-time Victoria resident, is owner of Texas Seafood, 304 E. Rio Grande St. His restaurant was one of many open for business Labor Day.
The atmosphere inside was upbeat and welcoming. Some of his employees seemed to be unbothered about working on the holiday but rather seemed to enjoy the time together and with their customers.
Diners David and Cynthia Garcia stopped by Texas Seafood Monday afternoon for a bite and told their waitress, Teresa Diaz, "thank you for working today." She smiled and replied she was glad they came in.
"It's pretty simple why we are here on the holiday," Pham said. "My mother taught me that if I want to go into the restaurant business, I had to realize that it was an every day job. 'People are hungry every day,' she said. I had to prepare my mindset for that schedule."
Pham's mother owned a restaurant before him. He has owned his for 14 years now.
Pham said that his restaurant was thriving on the holiday, with many scheduled birthday parties and family bookings. He said many of the families that came by in the earlier hours had children with them.
"I have made a lot of chicken nuggets today," he said with a smile.
He asked all of his workers on Monday — three cooks, two dishwashers and three waitresses — to come into the dining room for a picture.
"We'll all be famous," he joked with them. His energy was catching and everyone was all smiles, including the several customers in the tidy establishment.
Waitress Kayla Walden had an obvious love for her job and devotion to her co-workers and Pham. She said that she didn't mind pulling a shift on Labor Day one bit — a great boss makes for a good job.
Blocks away from Texas Seafood, Raven's Family Dining, 1326 Red River Drive, was also open for business. Owners Jeff and Revel Moore said they were open on Labor Day quite by mistake.
"We opened today because we simply forgot that we were closed last year," Revel Moore said. "We were sitting here and my husband said he was going to go look at the books and see how we did on this day last year. He came back and said, 'You know what? We were closed last year on Labor Day.' So, we were open by mistake."
Revel said that at least 30 customers had come to eat and bowl at the establishment, so it was a pretty decent day of business.
She and her husband purchased the business in 2016, she said. They were the only two working there on Labor Day.
Up the road a ways at the Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, a brand new zoo director was working the day with seven zoo employees.
Matthew Waterhouse, originally from Duluth, Minnesota, has directed the Texas Zoo for three days as of Monday and said that 200 people visited the zoo on Labor Day.
"I love it. I'd never been to Victoria in my life. I have about 20 years of zoology under my belt, mostly in Florida," Waterhouse said. "I've always wanted to direct, so this is great. The people are very friendly here."
Waterhouse joked with the last few visitors who were leaving the zoo for the day, close to 5 p.m. and then posed for a photo near his favorite animals at the zoo — four alligators, two males and two females.
"I worked for Gator Land in Orlando," he said. "I have a special place in my heart for the gators."
Come to think of it, the animals were also on duty Labor Day, helping give families a place to enjoy the holiday.
