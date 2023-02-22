The 13th annual wiener dog races once again brought together long dogs with short legs from around the Crossroads for another contest of speed and skill on Saturday at the Victoria Community Center.
Races were organized into four divisions for the Victoria Livestock Show event. The puppy division gave newcomers to the sport a chance to feel the arena sand beneath their paws for the first time. Two adult divisions allowed dachshunds ages 1-5 and 5-9. A senior division, with two competitors this year, gave veterans of the sport a chance to relive the glories of their past without having to contend with the young lions of the day.
Handlers demonstrated a range of techniques on Saturday but stopped short of coaxing their speedy companions across finish lines with the promise of a snack.
"No food or treats, but you can have objects at the finish line," race announcer and emcee Gary Moses reminded entrants queuing up for their heats.
Some waved their racers' favorite stuffed animals encouragingly or enticed them with fresh tennis balls.
Wyatt and Alyson Bernhard took a different tack to help their dachshund, Lilly Dog, claim to the top prize in Division 1 of the adult's contest.
"You have to learn how to say, 'get 'em'," said the 11-year-old Wyatt. Wyatt said when he says those magic words, 3-year-old Lilly Dog runs toward him — and then bites him.
The Bernhards said they were inspired to adopt a dachshund after attending a previous year's races.
"We came one year, and they were doing all this, and then we're like, 'We want a wiener dog'," said Wyatt's mom, Shelly Bernhard. "So, we got her the next year."
Just as new victors will inevitably rise, the storied wiener dogs of years past will inevitably fall. Oscar, 7, a crowd favorite and winner of last year's adult division, found himself taking second place despite displaying the focus and poise that made him a champion of years past.
Oscar's handler, Nathan Withers, said he's just grateful for the time he and his companion get to spend with the amazing people who come out for the races. Oscar would have plenty to be grateful for later in the day.
"He gets candy corn, and he runs in circles," Withers said.
Taylor Cavazos, a day care lead at the Pet Resort on Main, said whether on the race track or off, quality time with dogs is important.
"Definitely keep them active, bond with them very well," Cavazos said. "Get close to them, so that way, they're willing to run to you."