Most children spend their free time playing video games. But Kodie Foster spends her time tending to her farm animals.
She has a fondness for rabbits, which has led to her exhibiting rabbits at the Victoria Livestock Show.
The upcoming show isn’t Kodie’s first rodeo at the competition. This year will be her fourth year to compete in the market rabbit competition. Previously, she won grand champion in 2021 and placed fourth in 2022.
In addition to competing, she also gets excited about other aspects of the show.
She likes learning and participating in the show because she gets to meet a lot of people and learn new things.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some new people and getting better at things like showmanship because I’ve done that for the past couple years,” Kodie, 12, said.
Kodie wants to improve her performance from last year’s competition, She also hopes to win her second grand champion award.
With the market rabbit competition, rabbits must be born 100 days before the competition and entrants must exhibit their three best rabbits. Kodie sources her rabbits from a rabbitry in Edna.
Kodie takes care of many animals at her farm but became particularly interested in rabbits after seeing her sister and her dad’s friend compete in previous market rabbit competitions.
Like many children in the livestock show, Kodie receives a lot of support from her parents, Derrick and Paige Foster.
“It takes a team to do this. It’s not easy,” her father said. “The mom and dad are out there teaching the kids.”