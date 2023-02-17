The Victoria Livestock Show brings a few twists and turns this year, making the 77th annual extravaganza one for the books.

But first, a look at what hasn’t changed. The show remains at the Victoria Community Center and the surrounding grounds.

“The city can pat the Victoria Livestock Show on the back and say, ‘Thank you.’ Because it’s the reason why the community center was built,” show spokeswoman Robin Janecka said. “The Victoria Community Center was built and the Jaycees held their first livestock show there in 1967.”

The show was renamed from the Jaycees 4-H and FFA Livestock Show to Victoria Livestock Show in the early 1970s.

And it continues, as always, focusing on the young exhibitors. “I mean, well, your main reason we’re here is for the kids, the 4-H and FFA exhibitors.” That won’t change.

The show is produced at a cost of about $100,000 by the Victoria Livestock Show. General chairman of the show this year is Gary Loest, his first time in that spot after serving most recently as assistant general chairman. He’s been with the show since 1972. Assistant general chairman is Kirby Garrett; and operations manager is Wesley Schmidt.

The thrills and spills of the show’s carnival is going to be presented once again by Pride of Texas Shows, which last year offered 28 rides, 20 games and nearly a dozen food stands.

This year, likewise, about 30 rides will be on tap. Wrist bands again are $30 for a day of excitement, though individual rides for those who don’t want to do too much will cost $4 to $5 each.

The rides might be fun, but the show’s focus is on the livestock raised by 4-H and FFA students, and, of course, the auction of their prize animals. Don’t be surprised if some of those animals end up sticking with the participant rather than the buyer — the show warns buyers the animals may end up at larger regional fairs, where they may be sold at auction.

Also returning is a performance by another animal. Racing wiener dogs are always a highlight of the show, and there’s no reason to expect any less this year.

“The wiener dog races is one of my very favorite categories,” Janecka said. “Those are great. If you have a chance on Saturday the 18th, come out at 2 o’clock. Oh my gosh, it is a blast to watch these little doggies run across the arena.”

But don’t bring your own dog; they’re not allowed, other than service animals. “It just gets a little distracting,” she said.

As for the changes, some facets of the auction are different this year. For instance, the grand champion and reserve champion winners of agricultural mechanics competition may be able to sell their projects at the live auction after the show on Feb. 27. Of course, folks can still place add-on donations for items on sale at the auction, which would give the exhibiting 4-H or FFA member a little extra cash.

In addition, the ag mechanics projects will be showcased in the dome with commercial exhibits, which will be easier for the public to view, Janecka said.

She said auctioning the winning ag mechanics items is optional, because some sponsors might just want to keep the barbecue pit or other items they paid to create once the show is done. But otherwise, the exhibitor would be able to sell their project.

Second, a secret many visitors might want to know about, is the beer trailer. Yes: Beer. Trailer.

“You can walk around with a beer. You don’t have to just stick around in the beer garden,” Janecka said. “You’re welcome to sit in the stands and walk around exhibits with your beer.”

She said the trailer and ability to wander with beer have been at the fair the past couple of years, but, “you may not be aware of it because it’s one little trailer.”

She added, “Of course, over 21 only.”

At the beer garden, a number of regional and national acts will perform throughout the show. Check the show’s website — https://victorialivestockshow.com — for complete schedules.