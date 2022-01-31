Crossroads residents can expect rain most of the week as temperatures are expected to plunge by Thursday and remain cold throughout the weekend.
Monday’s rain is expected to give way to sunny skies Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain totals were expected to reach up of 2 to 3 inches Monday. Combined with potential thunderstorms coming into the area, 1 to 3 inches of rain could accumulate in an hour, bringing potential flooding, said Douglas Vogelsang of the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch was in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.
The cold weather is expected to move in Wednesday night, with a low temperature expected to be around 40 degrees. The thermometer is expected to stay in the low 40s Thursday and drop to around 24 degrees Thursday night, On Friday, the temperatures are expected to range from 40 during the day to 28 at night, while Saturday will be warmer with the temperatures ranging from 46 in the day to 30 during the night, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.
Sunshine with a high near 53 is expected Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.