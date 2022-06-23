Fuel costs in Victoria rose this year as shortfalls in inventory and refining capacity stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic persisted. An expert believes the American oil industry has an uncertain future due to various reasons.

On Wednesday, the average price of regular gasoline in Victoria was $4.44 — up from $2.73 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Garrett Golding, a senior business economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said gas prices may continue to rise if demand keeps increasing during the summer travel season. Domestic production has not quite returned to prepandemic levels and more Russian oil may be subject to U.S. sanctions moving forward.

"Right now, America is refining about 18 million barrels of gasoline a day," Golding said. "Going into COVID, we were refining 19 million. One million barrels may not seem important, but it's a more substantial deficit right now due to current demand."

American oil refineries are operating at 93% capacity, Golding said. Refineries rarely go above 95% capacity because of routine maintenance, most of which occurs during periods of lower demand, but "minor things may need to be taken offline" throughout the year, he said.

In a June report he authored, Golding said if consumers cannot access public transportation or an electric vehicle, they may have to rely on gasoline when traveling to work and school. This is known as "price inelasticity." Basically, because it is needed in daily life, consumers have continued to pay for fuel despite current costs, he said.

"The issue with high prices could be solved by refining capacity, but that doesn't happen overnight. Even if you bought a lot of oil right now, you would still need a high refining capacity."

If gasoline supplies cannot meet demand during the summer travel season, Golding said, Victoria consumers might stop tolerating their pain at the pump. Golding used the term "demand destruction" to describe what happens when demand for gasoline gradually falls due to high prices.

"The question I'm asking is, 'Where do prices need to get in order to get demand lower?' It may be happening now. We may be reaching demand destruction," he said.

In his report, Golding said today's gas prices may be disproportionately affecting Americans who account for the bottom quarter of wage-earners. Low-income workers are less likely to work at home than others in the labor force, he said.

Golding said in his report workers in that bottom 25 percent would have to spend 9% of their earnings on gasoline — compared with 4% a year ago.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that segment of American wage-earners make up to $31,200 a year. Around 9,000 workers in Victoria fall is this category.