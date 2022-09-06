One more of the five new fast food restaurants — called the Fab Five by the city’s economic development director — in north Victoria will open before the end of September, a city official said Thursday.
The Dunkin’ donuts on North Navarro Street will open by the end of the month, Mike Etienne, assistant city manager, said.
The new fast food joints are located across the street from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 8602 North Navarro St.
“The Dunkin’ donuts is getting a certificate of occupancy and should be open this month,” Etienne said. “The remaining restaurants, Arby’s, McAlister’s Deli and Taco Bueno, are on schedule to receive certificates in October and November.”
The first of the Fab Five, Burger King, opened in August.
Danielle Williams, economic development director for the city of Victoria, said the Burger King is doing very well since opening and she expects the other restaurants to fair the same.
“We’ve never had a Taco Bueno or a McAlister’s in Victoria. They have some good menu items,” Williams said. “I think they’ll all do well, including the Arby’s in its new location, because when you have five restaurants together, it makes it easier for families to satisfy all their members. It’s about choices.”
An Arby’s restaurant used to be located at 2601 N. Navarro St., where Shipley’s Do-Nuts now operates.
“Having options for restaurants and retail is important,” Williams said. “It’s something that the community strongly voiced, wanting more and a variety of restaurants. I hope that in my current role, I can facilitate some of those conversations with other restaurants and retailers and bring them to Victoria.”
Williams said a Blue Wave Car Wash is slated to move in next to the Fab Five sometime in the near future.
Retail development is important to the city’s growth, Etienne said.
“These five restaurants and other incoming developments are important to Victoria’s growth. Specifically, they will help grow the city’s tax base, both sales tax and commercial property tax revenue,” Etienne said. “The higher our tax revenue, the more money we have to fix our streets, schools and infrastructure.”
Etienne added that providing people more options improves quality of life. People can remain in Victoria with options about where to dine or shop locally, he said, rather than travel to San Antonio or Sugarland, for example.
Williams said the city has been in discussions with the Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., and plans to make an announcement soon about a development coming to the shopping center.
She went to Austin Thursday to attend Retail Live! According to the event’s website, it is a national networking event which brings retailers together with the industry’s leading landlords, brokers and developers.
Williams said she was prepared to pitch Victoria as a prime location to some of the retailers at the event.
The biggest stumbling block, she said, is enticing franchisees — local people willing to purchase a store within a franchise.
David and Tammy Murphy, for example, are the owners of the Chick-fil-A in Victoria and so they are franchisees within the Chick-fil-A franchise.
“A lot of what I need are people wanting to go into the franchise. I need franchisees,” Williams said. “I think it’s important to note that it’s hard to just get somebody to bring their restaurant here. A lot of them are franchises, so they have to have a local owner. That has honestly held us back from getting some restaurants.”
The Mr. Gatti’s Pizza franchise recently found franchisees here in Victoria —Lupe, Veronica and Christopher Zapata. Williams said there is no word on where the restaurant will open or when it will open, for that matter.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is a family entertainment restaurant, Williams said.
“The one on Fredericksburg is run very well. It provides entertainment for the whole family,” Williams said. “You can book rooms for parties. There are movie rooms available and games of all kinds. We’re very excited to be getting one here.”
Williams said she will continue to entice retailers and restaurants to open up in Victoria. She also said residents should expect announcements about new stores and dining options in the coming months.
