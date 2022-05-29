Faith Academy Graduation Interviews
Ian Grenier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Refugio's playoff run ends in regional semifinals
- Area baseball & softball playoff pairings
- Schedule of Memorial Day holiday closings in Victoria
- Area Track & Field Leaders
- Employees, owner say woman who embezzled betrayed trust
- City Corner: Downtown master plan set in motion with new initiatives
- Graduation captured in photos
- 2022 Victoria East High School graduates onto the next tee
- 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Track & Field Team
- Marriage licenses May 13-19
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (9)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (4)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Rebecca Bryan Reynolds (1)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- Margaret Alvarez (1)
- Anthony "Tony" William Moore, Jr. (1)
- Francisca Ortega (1)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
Recent Comments
-
George Schwarz said:
I wondered if anyone else caught the irony and the VA's lousy judgment with those photos.
-
Mike Gomez said:Mary Ann, “ Thoughts and prayers” has been a metaphor for doing nothing since Sandy Hook. I’m surprised the editorial board is this late coming to the consensus most of the nation’s newspapers…
-
Paul Hamilton said:
They might be a little more convincing if they wore protective gear. Helmets and jackets?
-
Mary Ann Wenske said:“Don’t thoughts and prayers this one away?” What a cavalier way to deal with this issue. What are we supposed to do? Pass innumerable gun control laws in our cities like Chicago? There are no …
-
George Schwarz said:This editorial straddles the fence just as Christian Taliban dominionist Sen. Ted Cruz does. The editorial thus reduces the Victoria Advocate’s gravitas and credibility to the level of the ver…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.