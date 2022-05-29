Dressed in their dark blue caps and gowns, the senior class of Faith Academy’s Upper School graduated Sunday afternoon.

The 11 graduates in the class of 2022 processed into Faith Family Church’s sanctuary while a photo slideshow of each student played.

While the graduating class might have been small, the emotion in the sanctuary certainly wasn’t: the graduates’ friends and families were more than happy to cheer loudly for their loved ones on such a special occasion.

The Christian school’s ceremony included a reading from 1 Timothy, telling the graduates not to “let anyone put you down because you’re young.”

Outside the sanctuary, parents had put up displays honoring each new alumnus.

Each one featured photos and mementos of the graduates’ accomplishments, ranging from prom king sashes to livestock show ribbons to letter jackets, showcasing all they have to be proud of as they move into the next stage of their lives.