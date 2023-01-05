Members of Faith Family Church helped raise close to $220,000 to purchase supplies for Ukrainian people displaced by months of war.
Money was raised in Victoria and sent through a partner church in Austin and then to a church in Poland, where supplies were purchased, boxed and then given to people dispossessed of basic needs after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
In addition, Faith Family partnered with a New Braunfels church to help build "tiny homes" for those made homeless by the war.
Late in February, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, sparking a war that has dragged on since and displaced millions of people. By March, 10 million Ukrainians had fled their homes and become war refugees. About 25% of people living in Ukraine were made homeless.
Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, in Victoria, partnered with Shoreline Church of Austin to send money to a Shoreline Church in Poland, where supplies of medicine, clothes and "anything related to the critical need faced by the people in Ukraine," Rob Koke, a spokesman for Shoreline Church, said Tuesday.
"We felt like God had strategically placed this church campus in Poland, and it became such a beautiful opportunity to work with people we love and trust to help the people of Ukraine," Koke said. "Our church in Poland rescued literally thousands of refugees. It was our hearts' desire to make a difference."
When the war began, Koke said, "the pace at which aide was needed was unsustainable."
"We met it to the best of our ability," Koke said. "As time has gone on, and the initial phases of the conflict are over, we have developed a sustainable relief effort."
Michael Graff, Faith Family spokesperson, said his church's aid has been monetary "because we can't really go to Ukraine to offer hands-on help."
"We're just helping fund and supply anything they need," Graff said. "We're thankful to have the opportunity to help."
And help they have, Koke said.
"Faith Family Church was a significant part of this relief effort," Koke said. "They gave even beyond their capacity to make this happen. We are so thrilled to be able to partner with them. They are devoted and generous."
So much money was collected to help Ukrainian refugees, Koke said, that the church has stopped actively raising funds.
"We raised large funds last year for our main humanitarian effort," Koke said. "We collected quite a bit of money. When that money is no longer available, we will raise more if the need is still there."
Koke said he hopes the war will end before that becomes necessary.
Faith Family also partnered with New Braunfels' Tree of Life Church to fund the building of tiny houses in Ukraine to rehouse homeless refugees.
"We're working with an organization in Ukraine that builds what we would call 'tiny homes' for families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed because of war," Tree of Life Senior Pastor Dan Duncan said Wednesday.
Faith Family Church has helped Tree of Life pay for the placing of four homes at a cost of $5,000 a home, Duncan said.
The homes are prefabricated and brought to the properties where homes were destroyed or damaged. Once assembled, the homes are hooked up to water and electricity on site.
"It gets the families out of the cold, gets a roof over their heads," Duncan said. This is especially important now during the winter months.
"We are thankful to be able to, and to have the opportunity to, help," Graff said.