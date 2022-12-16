The Christmas spirit was in full swing at Cuero’s Christmas in the Park on Wednesday evening at Cuero Municipal Park.
Residents across the Crossroads traveled to visit Cuero’s long-running drive-through tour of lights to celebrate the holiday season. This is the 23rd season of the tour operating out of Cuero. Entry to the tour is free of charge for visitors looking to celebrate the holiday season.
The tour was decorated head to toe with Christmas lights from one end to the other. There are over 250 light displays as well as lights that depict scenes such as an 85-foot paddle wheel boat, a 30-foot U.S flag, and various displays including Santa Claus. All these lights and displays were made possible through donations from members of the community purchasing lighted displays for the park.
The drive-through park provided an opportunity for families to come out and experience the Christmas spirit.
“We are celebrating Christmas with our 3-year-old grandson because he has never been old enough to see the lights,” park visitor Cheryl Garett said.
“I like the community effort to draw people to our community with their contribution,” she said.
At the end of the tour, visitors were greeted by volunteers from the Cuero Regional Hospital. Volunteers handed peppermint candy, and visitors were encouraged to make donations to the event if they were able to.
Volunteers from the hospital, such as Lynn Falcone, enjoy seeing people outside Cuero making the trip to visit and see the lights.
“My favorite part is seeing how happy it makes the people and seeing that so many people come from outside Cuero to see our lights,” Falcone said.
“It’s nice to have them come to our community,” she said.