A family argument inside a Victoria Walmart spilled into the parking lot after police were called and ended in two arrests, according to authorities.
Several members of the same family became embroiled in a heated argument inside the Walmart at 9002 N. Navarro St. Thursday evening, Sgt. Melissa Rendon said.
Store employees called police.
Officers arrived to find the family arguing outside the store, Rendon said.
While officers radioed for assistance, a physical fight between two of the family members broke out.
Police arrested Rocky Lee Morales Jr., 24, of Victoria, on a charge of family violence, assault causing injury.
The victim had minor injuries and refused treatment, Rendon said.
No weapons were used.
Officers also arrested Andrew Arguellez, 25, on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.