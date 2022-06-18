It took about three minutes from the time Gabriela Sanchez put her dog, Duxe, on a leash to go outside to the time Duxe lay sprawled in her doorway, fatally shot four times in his stomach by a neighbor.

On March 29, Sanchez took Duxe out, on a leash, to go do his business in her yard. She lived in a Woodlawn Street duplex in Victoria at the time. Police records show the other half of the duplex was occupied by the owner, her landlord, Jason Sandoval.

Sanchez told police she stayed on her side of the yard while Duxe did his business. Another dog, Daisy, owned by Sanchez and her boyfriend, was right behind her, she said.

It was then she noticed one of Sandoval's two dogs was out, off-leash, she told police.

"His dog ran toward us, and they started fighting. Duxe was trying to protect me," Sanchez told the Victoria Advocate. "As soon as I saw his dog, I yelled Jason's name five times but he didn't come out until the dogs started fighting.

"He started hitting Duxe in the mouth and stomach with his fists. His dog came and attacked us. Then, Jason just goes in his house and brings out a handgun and shoots my dog four times," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she never let go of Duxe's leash and he was shot within 2 or 3 feet of her.

"Even after the first time he shot Duxe, Duxe started whimpering. He kept shooting. I screamed at Jason, 'What are you doing?'" Sanchez said.

The police report about the incident stated Sanchez "was walking her dog on a lash on the westside of her residence. Sandoval's dogs got out and were fighting with Sanchez's dog on her side of the location. Sandoval then shot 3 or 4 times hitting Sanchez's dog, fatally wounding it."

Sanchez said after Sandoval shot Duxe she led Duxe back to her home, where he collapsed "with his front paws inside the door and his back paws outside."

"He bled out and passed away real quick," she said.

Sanchez said her Ring video doorbell camera recorded that the whole incident, which took about three minutes.

Sanchez choked up, and added, "I was in shock. I felt like a bad mom. Duxe was my baby. Duxe was about to be 4 years old and we've had him the whole time. I don't think Jason realizes what he took from us."

Sandoval reported a different view of the event that ended in Duxe's death.

"His dog was in the wrong," Sandoval told the Victoria Advocate, referring to Sanchez's boyfriend. "I own a duplex. One of his dogs was on a leash, and one was not. My dogs were not on a leash, but I own this property, so they never leave it."

Sandoval said Duxe had his dog by the throat, while Sanchez's other dog, Daisy, had his dog by the leg.

"I tried to separate them for about a minute, but nothing was working," Sandoval said. "This is the second time their dog has attacked mine."

Sandoval was cited with "dogs at large" since his dogs were not on a leash, but no charges were issued for the shooting.