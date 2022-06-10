For two-thirds of Bob Bianchi Sr.'s life, he served the Victoria community as a local pharmacist. He was a kind soul who lent a helping hand and chat people's ears off if someone had the time.
On Tuesday, the longtime pharmacist died at the age of 90.
Bianchi retired as a pharmacist in November and turned 90 in December, said Bianchi's son, Bob Bianchi Jr. Since February, the elder Bianchi had been ill off and on with his son helping out when he could before he died this week.
Bob Bianchi Sr. started his career in 1959 as part of the now-closed Ferguson’s Town and Country Drug. He also operated his own pharmacy, Village Pharmacy, and worked at the Gulf Bend Center and Harding and Parker Drug Store in Victoria.
In Bianchi's more than 60 years as a pharmacist, he gained a reputation as someone who knew every customer and cared about them and their families, said Joe Cohen, former owner and current manager of Harding and Parker.
"He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back," Bianchi's son said.
In some ways, his kindness was so extreme it reached a point of annoyance for his wife, Joan Bianchi, who died in 2015.
Bob Bianchi Sr.'s son recalled how his mother would have something to drink and his father would keep asking whether she needed anything on top of it. He would continue to pester her, until she shouted she was fine and didn't need anything.
"He drove her crazy, but they loved each other," Bianchi's son said.
Bianchi's care extended to his work at the pharmacy, as well, and he often talked for hours to anyone who would listen, said Patty Feddersen, his daughter-in-law.
"He was just a loyal friend and supporter of our pharmacy for many many years," Cohen said. "He's a great friend, and I'm going to miss him and everybody around here is, too."
Bianchi's family described him as a generous soul. Anytime there was a raffle or plate sale for charity, he always went out of his way to buy extras to give to anyone who wanted them, they said.
Bianchi was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria where he served as an altar boy. Once when he was younger, he got in trouble for sneaking in to drink the church's sacramental wine with his friend, Bianchi's son said.
Beyond being a pharmacist, Bianchi had other jobs when he was younger, from working the oil fields to helping the sheriff's office guard prisoners on a work crew to working at a former JCPenney in downtown Victoria to serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1953 where he monitored radars in Washington during the Korean War.
Bianchi got his degree from the University of Texas to become a pharmacist after originally going there to become a geologist.
He also was a strict, but good dad who loved his family, his son said.
In the remaining years of his life, Bianchi was inseparable from his cat, Festus, who is 15 years old. He often bought chicken and shrimp from the store for him.
Feddersen remembered when she visited Bianchi with her child, the cat would continuously paw at their backs. She didn't know why until Bianchi told her they were sitting in Festus' chair.
The family has been taking care of Festus since Bianchi's death, his son said.
Given his age, there has been acceptance of his father's passing. Bianchi's son believes as his family goes through this emotional period, it will work out in the end. Nevertheless, the family is grieving.
"There is a void there that I'm trying to fill. I've always had him in my life, and I don't know what it's like without him," he said.
