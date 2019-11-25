GANADO – Family stood in front of adorned graves Monday at Assumption Cemetery and released colorful balloons, honoring the five children they lost in an Edna house fire five years ago.
About 30 people watched as the balloons twirled and rose in the sky before a fierce wind carried them out of sight. More faces managed subtle smiles and a sense of peace than in previous years, but the pain remained palpable.
Annabel Ortiz and Johnny Hernandez Jr. organized the fifth annual remembrance for the children they lost in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2014, when a fire engulfed their mobile home.
Noah Ortiz, 15; Nicholas Ortiz, 13; Julian Ortiz, 11; Lilyana Hernandez, 6; and Areyanah Hernandez, 5, all died inside the home.
Ortiz and Hernandez Jr. survived with their then-4-year-old son, Johnny Hernandez III, or 3J for short, who is now 9 years old and much taller.
Hernandez Jr. said they decided to hold public remembrances for the past few years because the loss of their children affected the whole community, including people they didn’t personally know, and they wanted to create a space where anyone could remember and celebrate their lives.
This is the last year for the remembrance to be open to the public, Ortiz said.
“These remembrances have meant the world to me because my life was my kids. It went from six to just one, so it means a lot to come out here, and it is very painful, and we do it every year and on their birthdays,” Ortiz said. “I just feel like it is time for them to be at rest and not in the public eye because it was so public.”
It doesn’t feel like the fire happened five years ago, she said as she looked at each of her kids’ graves and took in how old they would be by now.
“We have good days and bad days,” she said. “We just try to fill ourselves with good memories, family and spend time together.”
The Rev. Andrew Schroer of Redeemer Lutheran Church spoke at the service, as he has for the past four years, and offered a message of comfort and hope before reading from the book of Isaiah.
He encouraged the family members to remember that they are blessed to have memories to cherish and celebrate but should try to look toward the future. Ortiz and Hernandez Jr. held 3J close as Schroer spoke, and David Ortiz, the father of Noah, Nicholas and Julian, stood close by.
“No matter how hard we try, no matter how hard we want to, we can’t go back to the good ol’ days,” Schroer said. “God says, ‘Don’t live in the past. Don’t keep staying there,’ for one simple reason: He’s got a better future for you. Here on Earth he has blessings for you, and you’ve seen these after five difficult years.”
After the children died, Diane Hernandez, Ortiz’s aunt, said she almost died from depression. She lost her husband the day before the fire and was very close to the children.
“Coming here, I used to break down. I was praying in the car saying, ‘God, give me strength for the kids.’ Only God gives me the strength to go on,” she said. “These kids were young. They were full of life, and they were special kids ... Awesome, awesome kids. I loved them all. I miss them so much.”
Belinda Garcia, Ortiz’s mother, said time has made the grief sting a little less.
“It has gotten a little easier, but this morning I got up and knew we were doing this, and it is really sad ‘cause, you know, Thanksgiving comes around every year, and when November is here, my mind goes, ‘Oh, no. Here we go again,’” she said.
Garcia has a table in her boyfriend’s apartment filled with photos of her grandchildren. She decorates the table for them each holiday and finds peace in the space.
“Sometimes I’ll just be cooking or something and just all of a sudden I just feel something, and I’ll just go over there. I can talk to them there. That’s my table,” she said. “I just take one day at a time, say a prayer and sing to them a lot.”
